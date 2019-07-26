Antonio Brown gets off balloon to go on non-football injury list

AP

Wide receiver Antonio Brown made a dramatic entrance to his first Raiders camp on Friday, but the bigger development of the day came a short time later.

Brown’s trip to training camp in a hot air balloon was filmed and the wideout closed the video by walking toward the camera to say it was time to go to work. That’s not quite the case, though.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Brown has been placed on the non-football injury list to open camp. There was no discussion of any medical issues for Brown when head coach Jay Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock spoke to reporters earlier in the day.

Brown’s stay on the list could be short and it will have to be if he’s going to take part in the team’s first practice on Saturday.