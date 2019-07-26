Ben Roethlisberger still undecided on continuing his radio show

Getty Images

After the end of a dysfunctional 2018 Steelers season, there was word that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would drop his weekly in-season radio show.

Roethlisberger often made headlines and/or waves with candid comments about teammates during that show and dropping it was seen as a gesture toward lowering the temperature in the locker room after a rough year. Roethlisberger said in May that there was no decision about how to proceed, however, and nothing’s changed at this point.

The quarterback spoke to reporters from Steelers training camp on Friday and he said, via many of those reporters, that the future of the show is still under consideration. He added that a final decision isn’t needed for a couple of weeks.

Roethlisberger also said that winning was his sole focus heading into the season. We’ll find out soon if his radio show fits into that goal or if a new approach will be in order after last year’s drop in the standings.