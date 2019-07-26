Bills first-rounder Ed Oliver has “a long way to go”

AP

Ed Oliver‘s ability to make an instant impact was suggested by the Bills’ eagerness to use a top 10 pick on him.

But they still need him to go through a longer process before they think he’s ready.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Oliver worked with the second team defense in his first practice, and coach Sean McDermott made it clear they expected a lot from the former Houston defensive tackle.

“He’s a rookie, you know, and this is his real first day of practice, like real practice,” McDermott said. “It’s a journey, so it’ll take some time. He’ll have to go through, really, everything that the rookies go through in terms of getting themselves acclimated to the NFL. There’s a gap between major college football and the NFL, so he’s got a long way to go right now.”

While being behind Jordan Phillips on the depth chart seems like a temporary arrangement (at least it better be), Oliver is not taking an eventual promotion for granted.

“Ain’t nothing given to nobody, and if you don’t work for it, you’ll never have nothing,” Oliver said. “I know what’s in front of me. I know what I have to do to be successful. Right now it’s just put your head down and go to work. Every day is a chance to learn. I could be a 10-year vet, you still have something to learn. So just me coming in, I’m quiet. It’s the only way I know how to try and get it right.”

His college performance (three-time All-American) indicates that might not take long, but he’s willing to put in the work.