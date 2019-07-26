Carson Wentz excited to begin camp with no restrictions

AP

Now that Carson Wentz has some experience coming back from injury, he has a new appreciation for practicing at the start of training camp.

The Eagles quarterback has no limitations as he returns from the back injury that shelved him last year, unlike his slow work back from the knee injury the year before.

“Before the injury, it’s something you take for granted,” Wentz said of camp, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. “You appreciate it more. It’s exciting to get out here day one and get going right away.”

Wentz even said he planned to play during the preseason, but noted it was coach Doug Pederson’s call. There’s more pressure this season with the loss of backup quarterback/Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, and the Eagles’ aggressive offseason (which included giving him a mammoth extension.

“Every season has expectations. Every season has pressure. I don’t think it’s really that much different, in that regard,” he said. “There’s always pressure. Whether there’s this much or this much, it doesn’t really change, at least for me, the way I approach it.”

At least this year, he’s approaching it healthy.