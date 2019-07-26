Getty Images

Playing wide receiver for the Giants was dangerous business on Thursday.

Sterling Shepard broke his thumb while trying to catch a pass and an announcement from the team on Friday made it look like he got off easy. The team announced that Corey Coleman tore his ACL.

Coleman was slated to play a role behind Shepard and Golden Tate in the offense this year. The 2016 Browns first-round pick joined the Giants last season and caught five passes for 71 yards while appearing in eight games. Coleman also served as a kickoff returner after landing on the roster.

Tate, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler and fifth-round pick Darius Slayton now fill out the top of the Odell Beckham-less depth chart for the Giants, although Slayton has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has kept him from making a case for playing time.