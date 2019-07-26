Darius Slay: Everybody in the world knows I’m underpaid

AP

Darius Slay showed up to work on time, but the cornerback wants it known he wants a new deal. No, better said, he wants it known he deserves a new deal.

Slay is scheduled to make $12.55 million this season in the third year of a four-year extension and $10 million for 2020.

He was salty in his six minutes talking to reporters Thursday, answering “next question” seven times, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

“What do you think of it?” Slay answered when asked what he thinks about his current deal, per Birkett.

After the reporter said Slay seemed underpaid, the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro responded, “Yeah, OK then. Everybody in the world knows.”

Xavien Howard signed a five-year, $76.5 million extension with the Dolphins this spring, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Slay skipped the team’s offseason work while seeking a better deal, but he wouldn’t answer when asked if the Lions had promised to rework his contract or how close he came to holding out.

“It won’t impact nothing,” Slay said. “I’m going out there to dominate, so I come out, I play for the name on the back of my jersey and this organization and my teammates. So ain’t going to never stop me from what I’m going to do on the field.”