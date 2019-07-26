Darren Sproles had other offers but didn’t want to leave Philadelphia

Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles is back for his 15th NFL training camp, after an offseason in which he contemplated retirement and considered signing elsewhere. But he said Philadelphia feels like home.

Sproles, who spent the offseason as a free agent before signing with the Eagles this month, said he talked to both of the other teams he has played for, the Chargers and the Saints, about a return. He also had interest from other teams. Philadelphia, however, is his favorite place to play.

“I love this organization,’’ he said. “We’re like a family here. From the locker room to the front office to the fans, once you’ve been here, you don’t want to go anywhere else.’’

The 36-year-old Sproles says he’s still healthy and in good shape.

“I’ve been blessed,’’ he said. “And I’ve taken care of my body. I never let myself get out of shape. I just try to always train at a high level. No breaks. Because when you get in the game and you’re running that hurry-up offense, you don’t get any breaks. So, my thing is that’s the way I want to train.’’

In what is likely the last training camp of his career, Sproles is excited to make it a good one.