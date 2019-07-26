Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown leave Titans practice early

Getty Images

A couple of Titans offensive players made early exits from the team’s first practice of training camp.

Running back Derrick Henry went through the stretching period and took part in the opening drill before returning inside. Rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown joined him a short time later after he slipped and went down to the ground during a different drill.

Head coach Mike Vrabel offered a limited update after the session that did not include word on what’s bothering either player.

“There’s not a whole lot of concern, I would say, at this point in time,” Vrabel said, via the Tennessean. “Their availability basically will be day to day. I’ll meet with [director of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli] and we’ll get them evaluated. We’re hopeful that we’ll get them back to where they can contribute here in the preseason.”

If the players aren’t able to play in the preseason, it would raise the level of concern for the regular season significantly.