Derrius Guice opens camp as a full participant in practice

Getty Images

Derrius Guice waited a long time for Thursday’s practice.

The Washington running back tore his ACL during last year’s first preseason game and missed his entire rookie season while recovering from the injury. The expectation was that he’d be fully participating in camp this summer, although a hamstring injury created some concern that things might not play out that way.

Guice downplayed the significance of that injury earlier this month and his dismissal was affirmed on Thursday when he was a full participant in Washington’s first training camp practice.

“I am ready for football, man,” Guice said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “It’s been a long year for me, literally, the longest year ever. Being back out here with the guys, I couldn’t be out there for OTAs and that killed me, but now it’s training camp and we are getting in full pads soon. I am out here ready to go. It’s exciting man, it’s been a long year.”

There were high hopes about what Guice could do for the offense at this time last year and now the 2018 second-round pick will have a chance to turn those hopes into reality.