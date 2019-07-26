Donte Jackson vows to get his money from “40 Yards of Gold”

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson finished second in the inaugural (and likely only) “Forty Yards of Gold” competition. But he has received the same exact prize as the winner.

Zero dollars, zero cents.

Jackson told Joe Person of TheAthletic.com that Jackson has yet to received compensation for participating in the event, an Jackson adds an @OldTakesExposed-worthy vow.

“I’m gonna get my money,” Jackson said. “Trust me.”

At this point, it’s not looking good for Jackson or anyone else owed money by the event. That said, we reported on Thursday that event winner Marquise Goodwin hopes to get his money soon.

But here’s the thing — if the money simply isn’t there, where will it come from? The primary investor claimed earlier this month that he’s actually a lender, and that event organizers owe him money, too.