Eagles claim CB Alex Brown off waivers

The Eagles grabbed a new player for their secondary off of waivers on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback Alex Brown and added him to their roster a day after he was dropped by the 49ers.

Brown went undrafted out of South Carolina State earlier this year and signed with the Niners as a free agent. He had 90 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack during his time in college.

Brown joins an Eagles cornerback group that’s practicing without Jalen Mills right now. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list this week after ending last season on injured reserve with a foot injury. Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cre'von LeBlanc and Avonte Maddox are also in the group and taking part in practice.