Jake Butt “hit a little pothole” in ACL recovery

Broncos tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL last September and the road back to the lineup has taken a turn for the worse early in training camp.

Butt has been held out of the last four practices because of issues in his knee and the fact that the most recent ACL tear was the third that Butt has suffered will lead some to wonder if he’ll be able to make it back to the field. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio downplayed such concerns, however.

“It’s more of what you’d expect,” Fangio said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “He’s hit a little pothole here in his road to recovery, but I don’t think it’s anything too, too serious at this point. He could be out here tomorrow or he could be another day or two.”

The Broncos suffered another injury at tight end this week when Bug Howard was carted off the field with an ankle injury. That’s an unpleasant reminder of last year’s difficulties at the position and any further absences for Butt will create questions about whether the team can count on him being part of a better 2019 season.