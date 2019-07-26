Jerick McKinnon one of four 49ers on PUP list

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said in May that he anticipated quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon would be cleared for all football activities when training camp got underway.

Garoppolo is ready to go, but McKinnon is not. McKinnon laded on the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

McKinnon tore his ACL just before the start of the 2018 season and General Manager John Lynch said that he recently had a “flare-up” in the knee. Lynch added that he does not expect McKinnon to be out for a long time.

The 49ers also placed center Weston Richburg, defensive back Jimmie Ward and tight end Garrett Celek on the PUP list. All three had surgery this offseason.