Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go for training camp

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go after tearing an ACL during the third game of the 2018 regular season. However, the 49ers won’t expose him to potential risk during the 2019 preseason opener.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that Garoppolo will not play in the team’s first exhibition game. Shanahan didn’t rule Garoppolo out of other preseason contests.

“[H]e’s cleared in my mind,” Shanahan said. “[F]ull-go. I mean, he was doing seven-on-seven for all the OTAs so he’s been pumped to get an offensive line in front of a defensive line so I know he’s more than ready to go.”

Barring a setback or a new injury, Garoppolo will be good to go for the start of the regular season. Shanahan was asked how important it is to see Garoppolo play a full 16-game season.

“Very important,” Shanahan said. “We were so excited to get Jimmy very sporadically at the end of that trade deadline our first year and to throw him into a tough position. We didn’t expect him to play the way he did there and the way he played was great. Then to go through that offseason with him and slow things down a little bit and to come out really when it was starting and our team, we struggled a little bit. I mean, we were 1-1 in our first two games and got down about a 30-point deficit in our third game where he did do a good job in the second half bringing us back within a touchdown and then he had the horrible injury. So I was really looking forward to last year knowing that Jimmy hadn’t played a lot of ball, but he had shown everyone the capability he has to be a very good quarterback and I was really looking forward to going through a whole year with him where we all knew he would have some ups and downs, but he had the ability and the mentality that you knew he would continue to climb. And he missed that year.

“That is what it is and now he’s done the work to be healthy and we’re back to this, but Jimmy hasn’t played a lot of football. I think everyone knows he’s a good player and knows he’s talented, but we’ve got to go through some situations and go through playing the position. I’m just so pumped that he’s healthy again and now he can start practicing fully and start trying to prepare him for that moment Week One.”

It’s a critical year for Shanahan, for G.M. John Lynch, and for Garoppolo. If Garoppolo can’t stay healthy for 16 games, or if he plays all 16 games and doesn’t play well, Shanahan and Lynch could opt to look elsewhere in 2020, especially if the season goes poorly and they both move closer and closer to the hot seat. The structure of Garoppolo’s deal makes it very easy to move on, and even though some find that to be an outlandish proposition, it’s really a no-brainer — if Garoppolo fails to deliver.