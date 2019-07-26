Kelvin Benjamin to work out for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants suddenly have a need for healthy wide receivers, so they’re about to kick some tires. As usual, tires they already know are among the first to be kicked.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, former Panthers first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin is expected to be among the group of receivers they invite to work out Saturday.

Benjamin was drafted by Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman in Carolina, and was traded to Buffalo after Gettleman was fired there. Benjamin finished up last season with the Chiefs.

His career topped out with a 73-catch, 1,008-yard rookie season (2014), but after tearing his ACL the following year, he struggled to regain that form.

With Corey Coleman tearing his ACL and Sterling Shepard breaking his thumb (though that injury isn’t that serious), the Giants need reinforcements at the position.