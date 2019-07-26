Khalil Mack: Last year wasn’t good enough

AP

If Bears fans liked what they saw from Khalil Mack‘s first year in Chicago, they ain’t seen nothing yet.

Mack, who is beginning his first training camp as a Bear after arriving just before the start of the regular season last year, said he firmly expects a better season in 2019.

“We’re hungrier than we were last year,” Mack said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I’m speaking for myself as well. I’m way hungrier than I was last year. It definitely wasn’t good enough. Just looking forward to this year and getting better.”

Mack said teammates have told him he’s going to love the Bears’ training camp home of Bourbonnais, Illinois.

“I don’t know if it’s sarcastic or not,” Mack said, “but I’m looking forward to it.”

And Bears fans are looking forward to seeing what an even better season from Khalil Mack might look like.