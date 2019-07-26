Kliff Kingsbury’s description of Robert Nkemdiche: “Not in shape”

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had a three-word answer when asked to describe the current status of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

“Not in shape,” Kingsbury said. “That’s kind of where we’ll leave it.”

Nkemdiche is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in December, so it’s understandable if he’s not at full speed. But Kingsbury’s answer suggests that the team is not pleased with the way Nkemdiche has been preparing himself to get back on the field.

That’s been a common criticism of Nkemdiche, that he doesn’t work hard enough off the field to be ready to work on the field. The Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but after three disappointing seasons, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll even make the roster for his fourth season.