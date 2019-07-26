Kyler Murray: I don’t see why Kliff Kingsbury’s offense wouldn’t be successful

AP

There wasn’t much question about whether Kyler Murray would be the starting quarterback when the Cardinals hit the field for training camp, but the issue of whether or not the offense Murray is running will be successful remains open.

While the details of the system that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury still need to be fully revealed, his history as a college coach has led to doubts that he’ll be able to make a successful transition to the professional ranks. Those doubts are not shared by Murray.

“I don’t see why everybody thinks that it can’t be successful,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “It’s just like any other offense. It’s an offense. We work at it, we practice it and it’s our job to execute it. If we don’t, then it won’t be successful but if we do, like I said, it works at the college level. I don’t see how it couldn’t work at the pro level. So, it’s our job to make you believe in that.”

The Cardinals offense is expected to include things from Kingsbury’s time at Texas Tech as well as things Murray is familiar with from Oklahoma. However the playbook winds up looking, Murray’s ability to run it will determine how well the Kingsbury experiment plays out in Arizona.