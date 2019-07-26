Larry Fitzgerald: 16 games gives people a good product

Getty Images

The prospect of extending the regular season schedule to 18 games has come back up in conjunction with talks about the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and one of the arguments in favor of the change is that more games would mean more revenue.

Some of that revenue would go to the players, but that hasn’t led to an embrace of the idea on that side of the negotiating table. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald explained why that’s the case when asked about the notion of a longer season this week.

“You look at the rosters, 15 or 20 percent of the guys end up on IR by the end of the 16-game season,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “It’s a battle of attrition. As fans, they want to see a good product, right? I think a 16-game season allows for enough of your marquee players to be able to stay on the field and be able to have a show people really want to pay for and watch. Adding two more games, would it increase revenue? Absolutely. Would it increase the possibility for international games? For sure. But the game is played by players and you need players on the field, and they need to be healthy.”

The last round of CBA talks were called off earlier than scheduled, but another set are scheduled for next week.