Melvin Gordon negotiations not going well at the moment

Getty Images

If Melvin Gordon continues to hold out, it could get expensive for him.

It may be a price he’s willing to pay.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is “mounting pessimism” that the Chargers running back will be showing up to training camp anytime soon, and that his absence could extend into the regular season.

In short, that means the negotiations on the new contract he wants aren’t going well.

Gordon’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and naturally wants the raise and the security which go with that. Barring a new deal, he’s prepared to sit, and eventually demand a trade.

Without him, a playoff contender will have to depend on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, and Detrez Newsome at running back.