Mike Hughes begins Vikings camp on PUP list

Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes, a promising rookie in 2018, suffered a torn ACL during his first NFL season. He’s not yet ready to commence formal preparations for his second NFL season.

Hughes will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Joining him there are tight end David Morgan and receiver Brandon Zylstra.

The Vikings also placed defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on the non-football injury list.

Minnesota will need Hughes healthy by Week One, given the pair of four-game suspensions that Holton Hill, who thrived as an undrafted rookie in 2018, will be serving. The Vikings also have Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander at the position.