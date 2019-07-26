Nick Caserio to talk to reporters tomorrow

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declared the Nick Caserio-to-Houston storyline “water under the bridge.”

They’re going to pump some of it back to the surface tomorrow though.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are going to make their personnel chief available for an interview tomorrow, which is unusual on a few fronts.

For one, the Patriots usually only trot him out once a year, around the time of the draft.

But with the Texans’ bungled attempt to hire Caserio as their General Manager (and then deciding to not hire one at all), there’s one obvious topic that doesn’t include his evaluations of New England employees.

Having him go out and declare that all is well could help them deflect attention for the short term, but the reality is that as long as the Texans job is vacant and he only has a year left on his contract with the Patriots, the dots that connect him with a non-Foxboro destination remain.