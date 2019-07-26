Nick Foles took some time off from throwing before training camp

AP

Some quarterbacks limit their throwing in the offseason because of injury or surgery.

Nick Foles does it by choice.

The Jaguars quarterback said he barely picked up a football during his last break before training camp, which he’s gotten used to over the years. He said he only threw twice between the end of minicamp and yesterday’s first practice, and once was with his wife and brother-in-law in the yard.

″In the offseason, guys have different routines. I always like getting away from it a little bit,″ Foles said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ″That’s something I’ve always done.″

That may not square with the “#riseandgrind” ethos of many football players, but it seems to be working for Foles.

He said he’s been doing it this way since 2012, his rookie year with the Eagles. But now that he’s back, he’s ready to continue slinging it.

″I just love the first day,″ he said. ″I was excited to get back and throw and fire it around. You know that you might not be as accurate, and you may not be as great on your deep ball, that’s part of it. But I felt like I’m more hypersensitive to all my fundamentals on these days, and I get to go out there and have fun and get it back.″

He’s shown his ability to step in and perform without much notice, subbing for an injured Carson Wentz and leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. The Jaguars can only hope he can catch up as well for them.