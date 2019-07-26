Patriots quarterback Danny Etling moves to receiver

Getty Images

The Patriots are trying to find their own Taysom Hill. They switched quarterback Danny Etling to receiver Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

“Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team, and I’m no exception,” Etling said, per Reiss. “I’m excited to continue to keep trying to find a different role for myself and do whatever the coaches ask me to do.”

Bill Belichick has had success moving players, including with Julian Edelman and Troy Brown. Etling will have a better chance to play, having seen no regular-season snaps last season after the Patriots made him a seventh-round choice.

The Patriots have veteran Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Jarrett Stidham behind Tom Brady.

“We always knew Danny could play different positions,” receiver Phillip Dorsett told Reiss. “I always used to joke with him and call him Taysom Hill.”

It is unknown whether the Patriots also will have Etling try his hand at special teams like Hill does with the Saints.