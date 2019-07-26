Philip Rivers: We love Melvin Gordon, but running back is a deep position for us

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

Melvin Gordon, who is holding out of Chargers camp in search of a new contract, says a great running back can’t be replaced. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers may not agree with that.

Although Rivers made a point of saying that Gordon is a good teammate, he also said that the second and third running backs on the roster, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are capable of taking on a heavy workload if called upon to do so.

“They’re going to get a lot of work,” Rivers said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard. We love Melvin, but we’re going to go with what we’ve got. It’s a pretty dang good group.”

Rivers is right: Ekeler has proven himself more than capable of performing well in the Chargers’ offense, and Jackson showed promise in a limited role as a rookie last year. It’s easy to envision Gordon holding out to start the season, and the Chargers’ other running backs showing that he can be replaced a lot more easily than he thinks.

7 responses to “Philip Rivers: We love Melvin Gordon, but running back is a deep position for us

  1. j.j. is no joke. he carried the load at n.u. for 3+ years, and plowed through the steelers last year. they’ll be fine. enjoy your time off, melvin. the train rolls on w/out you.

  3. We all see time and time again how easily RBs are replaced. Only foolish teams like the Rams and Jets dole out big money for RBs in the salary cap era. It backfired on the Rams and Bell will blow up in the Jets’ faces. Of course, as a fan of neither the Chargers or Cowboys, I’d love to see them give Gordon and Zeke HUGE contracts…

  4. This is why the Chargers will finish behind the Chiefs….again.
    Rivers thinks his **** doesnt stink, and he doesnt have the backs, and thus the respect, of his teammates.
    Patrick Mahomes stands up for his guys, that is why he is a Leader, and not viewed as an arrogant, whiney, crybaby, like Rivers.
    #dynastyChiefs
    #Innocent

  5. I support Gordon here. Will never side with billionaire owners (like all employers) who have the majority of leverage when rookie (employment) contracts are signed. That being said, I think he made a bad decision in the sense that he seems to be predicating his strategy on the belief that the Chargers’ window is closing this season. I don’t think that’s true. I think he also underestimated the ability of the offense to evolve without him. I know he’s trying to capitalize on last year’s improved running efficiency and mitigate (by sitting out) the high number of touches he’s had. I hope the guy gets some rest OR gets paid if the Chargers want to continue with their obvious plan of running him into the ground then disposing of him.

  7. Rivers just committed the cardinal sin,….do not interfere with teamates money squabbles,ask pittsburgh,nothing separates a locker quicker,especially coming on the heels of gordon saying his team mates had his back.

