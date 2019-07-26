Raiders guard Denzelle Good had back surgery, to miss some time

Getty Images

The Raiders are trying to rebuild an offensive line, and they’ll be without another key piece for a bit.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Raiders left guard Denzelle Good had back surgery five weeks ago, and will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

General Manager Mike Mayock said the recovery time would be a month or two.

Good was claimed off waivers from the Colts in December, and the Raiders re-signed him this offseason. He started the final three games for them last year.

With recently signed/projected starter Richie Incognito suspended the first two games, that’s a hit to their interior depth. They just added former first-rounder Jonathan Cooper, and he has a chance to earn some time there.