Rams extend Sean McVay and Les Snead through 2023

Getty Images

On the field, the Rams will look like a very different team in four years. Off the field, the two most significant employees likely will still be in place.

The Rams announced on Friday that coach Sean McVay and G.M. Les Snead have signed extensions. They’re both under contract through 2023.

“Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and entire organization to thrive,” COO Kevin Demoff said, via James Palmer of the NFL.

The deals reflect a significant shift for the Rams; last month, Demoff said that the team would be focusing on contracts for players, explaining that he’s “making sure the players we need to extend are done.”

The two-year extension for McVay should entail a significant increase in his compensation. He has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the league, and he should be paid accordingly.