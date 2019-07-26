Ravens clear three from NFI list after they pass conditioning test

Getty Images

Some guys just need a little extra time to get ready for camp.

For three Ravens players, one day seem to be enough.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the three Ravens who were placed on the non-football injury list yesterday are back on the practice field today.

Outside linebacker Shane Ray, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor missed a single practice until they met the standard.

Brown’s physical conditioning has been a topic of conversation for some time, but he played every game for them last year, and now appears ready tog et back to work.