Report: Antonio Brown’s placement on NFI is due to a “minor issue”

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown arrived at training camp via balloon on Friday. The bubble burst, however, when it was disclosed that he’ll start his first Oakland training camp on the non-football injury list.

But there’s good news: Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Brown’s ailment is a “minor issue,” and that he’ll be practicing with teammates soon.

Per Gehlken, neither coach Jon Gruden nor G.M. Mike Mayock mentioned Brown’s injury during a camp-opening press conference.

At a minimum, expect to hear more about it on Tuesday night, during the season debut of Hard Knocks.