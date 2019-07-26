Report: Ezekiel Elliott wants to leapfrog Todd Gurley’s deal

Getty Images

Last year, the Rams gave running back Todd Gurley a contract that the Rams now surely regret. This year, running back Ezekiel Elliott wants even more from the Cowboys.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Elliott hopes to surpass the four-year, $57.5 million extension given to Gurley. (That’s a new-money average of $14.375 million per year.) It’s unclear whether the Cowboys are willing to go there, especially if Elliott is looking for the same kind of structure, with Gurley having $34.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2019 and the Rams facing a decision on whether to fully guarantee Gurley another $10.5 million by March 2020. Also, most of Gurley’s fully guaranteed money is not subject to offset language.

It’s also unclear whether and to what extent the two sides are making progress. The indications continue to be that COO Stephen Jones, who dubbed Elliott earlier this year “the straw, if you will, that stirs our drink,” is handling these talks on his own, with no one below him in the organization involved or even aware of what’s going on.

Later today, we’ll all be aware as to whether Jones and Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, have made enough progress to get Elliott to show up for training camp in California. He already missed the team flight from Dallas, which surely wasn’t accidental or inadvertent. The question now is whether the Cowboys do or say enough to get Elliott to make the trip on his own to Oxnard.

Given that it’s much easier under the CBA to hold out than to show up and leave, Elliott shouldn’t show up until he gets it in a written document signed at the bottom by Jerral Wayne Jones.