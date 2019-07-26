Report: Mike Daniels finalizing deal with Lions

Getty Images

When discussing defensive lineman Mike Daniels‘s release on Thursday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he hoped he wouldn’t have to face Daniels this season.

Rodgers may have to face him twice. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Daniels is finalizing a deal with the Lions.

Daniels took a meeting with the Browns on Thursday before moving on to consider other options. It’s the second time this offseason that the Browns have met with a recently released veteran defensive lineman, but Daniels, like Gerald McCoy before him, opted to sign with a rival of their previous club.

Daniels joins a Lions defensive line group that also added Trey Flowers, Darius Kilgo, Austin Bryant and P.J. Johnson this offseason. Flowers is currently on the physically unable to perform list while Kilgo and Damon Harrison are on the non-football injury list.