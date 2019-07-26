Seahawks, Bobby Wagner agree to three-year contract extension

Getty Images

Questions about Bobby Wagner‘s contract will not loom over Seattle’s season.

Wagner, the Seahawks’ All-Pro linebacker, has agreed to a three-year extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The 29-year-old Wagner has been pushing for a new contract all offseason, and now he has a deal both sides can be happy with. Unlike last year, when the Earl Thomas contract situation turned ugly and ended with Thomas giving the finger to Pete Carroll after his last play as a Seahawk, Wagner will be a happy camper.

The Seahawks chose Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft and he’s been a mainstay of their defense ever since. It’s now looking more likely that he’ll spend his entire career in Seattle.