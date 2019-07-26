Sean McDermott compares Bills WRs to the Smurfs

Getty Images

It’s too early to know if the offseason changes the Bills made to their receiving corps are going to lead to better results on the field, but they’ve definitely made for a different look.

Cole Beasley, John Brown and Andre Roberts all check in at under six feet, which is a big contrast in size from departed wideouts like Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Holdovers Zay Jones and Robert Foster are both under 6’2″, which led head coach Sean McDermott to make an amusing comparison between his group and blue-skinned characters from an animated children’s show.

“I would say, with all of our wide receivers, they’re kinda like Smurfs. If you’ve ever watched the Smurfs, they live in like a small village so they can separate in small places. And all of our receivers are like this tall,” McDermott said while making a hand gesture indicating how short they are, via Heather Prusak of WGRZ.

McDermott isn’t the first person to refer to a receiving corps as Smurfs. Virgil Seay, Alvin Garrett, and Charlie Brown earned the same moniker while playing for Washington in the early 1980s. That group was part of a Super Bowl winner and McDermott certainly wouldn’t mind if history repeated itself.