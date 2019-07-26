Stephen Jones: Cowboys have done many contracts during training camp

AP

Several Cowboys players want new contracts. All of them except running back Ezekiel Elliott have shown up for training camp. The team’s obvious irritation with that decision arises in part from its habit of negotiating contracts during camp, with the player present.

“Training camp is obviously a time when we have done many contracts,” the team’s COO told reporters on Friday. “Look at our offensive line. Most of that group was done during camp. This is just that time of year where we get things done. The good news is we are all here together. The players are here. The agents work for the players. Jason [Garrett is] here. I am here. Jerry [Jones] is here. . . . It’s a great time to have discussions. Our goal has been all along . . . was to work the three contracts we have been talking about. So this shouldn’t be any surprise. With one not being here, we didn’t necessarily expect it. But we will move forward and work on it. Optimistic we can make all this come together. It usually works out. We will see if that is the case this year.”

Stephen Jones pointed out that the circumstances are simply conducive to getting both sides on the same page.

“It just happens, most players and most people want all this to be done before the season starts,” he said. “That is a natural deadline. That is why you are seeing some deals get done right now and why you will see more deals get done in the coming weeks. It is just a natural inertia that goes on in terms of the urgency to get these things done.”

He’s right, but nothing creates a sense of urgency like the withholding of services by the player. That’s what Elliott has chosen to do, placing an even greater onus on the team to take him seriously — more seriously than it’s taking the contract situations for the players who are in camp.