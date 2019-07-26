Texans claim Chad Hansen off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans used the waiver wire to make an addition to their wide receiving corps.

The team claimed Chad Hansen and added him to their roster. Hansen was waived by the Saints on Thursday to open up a spot for one of the three free agents that joined the team.

Hansen was a Jets fourth-round pick in 2017 and caught nine passes for 94 yards during his rookie season. He was waived the next year and has spent time with the Patriots, Titans and Broncos without playing in any other regular season games.

Hansen joins DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Keke Coutee, Vyncint Smith and DeAndre Carter on the depth chart in Houston, although Carter is currently on the physically unable to perform list.