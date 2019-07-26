Tom Brady continues to move merchandise

Getty Images

He’ll soon turn 42, and he’s embarking on his 20th NFL season. Presumably, anyone who has wanted to buy something with Tom Brady‘s name or likeness on it have done so. And yet he’s still moving more merchandise than any other player in the NFL.

The NFL Players Association recently unveiled its top 50 player sales list for the 2019 preseason, a period covering March 1 through May 31, 2019. And Brady remains at the top.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 2), Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (No. 3), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 4), and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (No. 5) joined Brady in the top five.

Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes landed at No. 6, followed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Raiders receiver Antonio Brown (No. 8), Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 9), and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (No. 10) finish out the top 10.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray becomes the highest rookie on the list, at No. 21.

And even though it’s a quarterback-driven league, several franchise quarterbacks landed surprisingly low on the list. Saints quarterback Drew Brees grabbed the last spot in the top 20. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, currently the highest-paid player in league history, finished at No. 30. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton came in at No. 40. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr landed at No. 43. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers barely made the list, at No. 48.

But at least Rivers made the top 50; Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not.

Then there’s this: The Rams made it to the Super Bowl, but none of their players qualified for the top 30. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 32), running back Todd Gurley (No. 34), and quarterback Jared Goff (No. 45) were the only members of the NFC champions to make the list.

The Patriots meanwhile have three in the top 20: Brady, receiver Julian Edelman (No. 15), and tight end Rob Gronkowski (No. 17), even though Gronk has retired from the game. For now, at least.