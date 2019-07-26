Tom Brady gets a day off

AP

Either the first day of Patriots training camp was exhausting, or Tom Brady‘s earned it.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots quarterback was a spectator Friday morning.

“Just a day off,” Curran noted, trying to allay any panic that might ensue.

The 41-year-old Brady seems to have proven himself in his first 19 years in the NFL, so a day of practice in July probably won’t be a dealbreaker for him or the team.

That left backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham to handle the non-padded practice. The Patriots will begin their fully padded work tomorrow.