A.J. Green carted off during practice

Bengals receiver A.J. Green was injured at practice Saturday.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer said it appeared to be Green’s left ankle. Green left on a cart.

Green was running a go route against Dre Kirkpatrick when he went down. He got up limping and eventually was helped off the field.

Green talked to team doctors and then punched the bench and yelled before walking to the cart, according to Jeremy Rauch of Fox19. The crowd chanted Green’s name as he left the field.

Green, who turns 31 next week, played only nine games last season and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He had a career-low 694 receiving yards in 2018 and finished the season on injured reserve with a toe injury.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his deal, making $12 million in base salary and counting $15.2 million against the salary cap in 2019. Team owner Mike Brown said this spring that the Bengals would not hesitate to extend Green’s deal.