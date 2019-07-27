Broncos boot punter Justin Vogel

Getty Images

Even with 90 players on the roster, the roster constantly churns.

The Broncos have waived punter Justin Vogel, who signed with the team earlier this week. His spot will be filled by tight end Moral Stephens.

Undrated out of Florida, Stephens signed with the Bills on May 13. He was waived by the Bills on June 5. And he’ll likely be waived by the Broncos soon enough.

“He was a punter that we had some feeling for and he’s out there,” coach Vic Fangio said just three days ago regarding Vogel. “We had two kickers for a while so now we’re going to go with two punters. It’s always good to have a revolving door there besides the competition that he’ll bring.”

It’s now back to one punter in Denver, until the next time the churning at the bottom of the roster results in the team bringing a second punter in. For maybe a few days.

And if you’re wondering how and why coaches and General Managers become numb to the task of firing employees, this is the best example of it. Players constantly come and go and go and come and go again. Anyone who works in coaching or personnel realizes that quickly, developing an emotional callous that allows them to rip Band-Aids whenever, wherever, however.