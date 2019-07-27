Eagles sign Orlando Scandrick with three cornerbacks hobbled

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick is signing with the Eagles today, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

The move comes after news that Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc has injured his foot.

The Eagles already are missing Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby at the position. Darby has yet to practice, still rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament from last season, and Mills is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.

LeBlanc will miss the next several weeks while dealing with a foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. LeBlanc will not require surgery, but he is wearing a boot.

Scandrick, 32, opened last season with Washington, but he never played a down for the team. Instead, Washington released him, and he signed with the Chiefs. Scandrick played 15 games and made one interception.

He spent nine years in Dallas, which made him a fifth-round pick in 2008.