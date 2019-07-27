Frank Reich is “happy” about the outside excitement surrounding his team

Getty Images

Last year, the Colts had low expectations. This year, with many seeing them as viable candidates to get back to the playoffs and to advance farther than the round of eight, they don’t have the luxury that comes with being able to catch people by surprise.

Coach Frank Reich embraces that.

“We’re excited that everybody else is excited,” Reich recently told reporters, via Andrew Walker of Colts.com. “We’re happy about that. We want to generate that enthusiasm and excitement here for Colts fans, but when we come to work, the only thing that we’re concentrating on is meeting our own high expectations. And really, and we talked about this last year, I remember us in here as a group talking about [this], our expectations are primarily about how we practice. And let’s just have high expectations, but we’re going to do it out here, then let’s let that carry over to Sundays.”

Still, it’s one thing to have high expectations internally. As the expectations increase externally — and as the profile of the team rises — other teams will use the Colts as a measuring stick, regarding the ability to compete with and to beat the Colts as a sign that they are good, too. That’s part of what the Colts will be dealing with this year, given their success from last year.

As he said, Reich’s plan to prepare his team for the struggles to come is rooted in how the team will practice.

“We’ve got to practice at game speed,” Reich said. “We’ve got to think at game speed. We’ve got to adjust at game speed. We’ve got to try to make it hard on each other out here so we figure out how to adapt. We compete out here, like we would in a game, and when we get in there on Sundays we’re just doing our thing.”

The mandate to practice fast applies even when the Colts aren’t in pads. When it’s time to put the pads on in September, the goal will be to have the Colts ready to win more games than last year — and to win a few more games in January.