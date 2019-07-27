Golden Tate attributes failed PED test to fertility treatment

Giants receiver Golden Tate will miss the first four games of the 2019 season, unless his appeal of a failed PED test prevails. Tate has issued a statement explaining the situation.

“This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” Tate said. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.”

The timeline becomes important to fully understanding the situation. When did Tate start taking the substance? When was he tested? How long does the substance or its metabolites remain in the system?

Those are fair questions to ask, given that no players who fail PED tests ever say, “I tried to cheat, and I got caught.” Everyone (except Julian Edelman) has an excuse, and every excuse entails some version of the notion that the player didn’t intentionally take a banned substance.

Tate expressed “confiden[ce] in the facts,” but he didn’t explain the basis for his belief that an appeal will prevail. Given that the PED policy applies a standard of strict liability that makes players responsible for everything that is in their bodies,  intent doesn’t matter.

“During the entirety of my 10 year career I have taken great pride in playing this game the right way, have been an ambassador for the NFL and have never had any issues with the league’s policy,” Tate said. “The treatment this past April had no effect on the upcoming season, and I did not, and could not have undergone this treatment in April for any competitive advantage.”

That’s fine as a matter of P.R., but it’s irrelevant to the question of whether Tate will prevail on appeal.

And the lesson for all other players is simple. Before undergoing any course of medical treatment, whether for fertility or anything else, make sure the substance being ingested contains no banned substances under the PED policy before ever taking it.

11 responses to “Golden Tate attributes failed PED test to fertility treatment

  1. Eli Manning is now reconsidering giving his blessing to Jones starting at QB this year.

    Just kidding. Archie would make sure that Eli was starting even if Gettleman was out there catching passes.

  2. Not that Tate has any obligation to the public but all he has to do is show the NFL medical records and/or prescription for the treatment. He’s still “guilty” so I think he should serve the suspension. We don’t want a sudden spike in NFL players going for fertility treatment.

  6. That’s fine as a matter of P.R., but it’s irrelevant to the question of whether Tate will prevail on appeal.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    He cannot possibly prevail given the presence of a banned substance in a test sample and his admission that he took the substance. Maybe he is telling the truth or maybe he is lying. This is not the first time a fertility issue was blamed. Not that it matters as far as his appeal goes but when did he notify coaches, before or after his test?

  8. Doesn’t matter. That’s what people are so quick to say when it’s a player on another team. Although, the Giants are one of the teams Goodell is willing to look the other way for. On Mara’s orders he totally ignored when they publicly admitted tampering with the Steelers’ footballs and was going to allow a serial domestic abuser like Dave Brown Walk scot-free… Heck, Goodell will probably issue a public apology and give the Giants an extra draft pick…

  9. 30 year old man who KNOWS he has restrictions on substances allows an unnamed fertility “doctor” to give him medication without knowing what’s in it? Yeah, right. When you get busted, try your best to use kids or pets in your excuse.

  11. If you beat your kids, you keep playing. If you try to have kids, you sit for four games.

    Makes sense to me.

