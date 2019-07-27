Haason Reddick expected to miss a few weeks after knee surgery

Getty Images

Cardinals inside linebacker Haason Reddick underwent surgery on his knee and will miss “a few weeks,” Kliff Kingsbury said Saturday.

“We feel fortunate that we will have him back, but it will be a few weeks,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website.

Dennis Gardeck, an undrafted free agent in 2018, worked with the first team in Reddick’s spot.

“He’s a guy who shows up early, extra hard worker, very football intelligent,” Kingsbury said. “We’re all anxious to see how he handles this.”

Reddick presumably is eager to get back in what is a prove-it year. The Cardinals pegged the 13th overall choice in 2017 to start next to free agent signee Jordan Hicks.

Reddick is playing in his third defensive system in three years, having made 112 tackles and 6.5 tackles in 32 games his first two seasons.