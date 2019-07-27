Jason Witten knows there are questions about what he can do

Getty Images

Jason Witten is 37. He has played 15 seasons and is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.

So what does Witten have left to prove?

A lot, according to the 11-time Pro Bowler.

“There’s a lot of questions about what I can do, and rightfully so,” Witten said Saturday. “Anytime you kind of take the road that I’ve taken, people don’t know what to expect. Not that I’m motivated by that, but I think that’s a hell of a challenge for me to kind of be able to go out there. Look, it’s a show-me game. I’ve got to be able to show it.”

Witten began his 16th training camp after a season in retirement, working for ESPN as an analyst on Monday Night Football. Tony Romo has said he expects Witten to pick up right where he left off in 2017 when the tight end made 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

So is it that easy, like riding a bike?

“I hope so. It’s felt good,” Witten said. “Some of those plays, caught an option route early [in Saturday’s walk-through], felt good to get that. In a lot of ways, it has. I think a lot goes into being rejuvenated. This is a heck of a challenge for me, and something that I’m really embracing and felt like [Friday] night was [getting ready for] the first day of school when I was going to bed. Been in this compound for a long time over the years. It’s a great feeling to have that, not just for me personally, I think just the excitement I have for this football team. A lot of great guys are working hard and this is when the team comes together. A lot to look forward to.”