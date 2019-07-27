Lions cut Theo Riddick

Getty Images

In a surprise move, one of the most productive receiving backs in the NFL has been released.

The Lions announced today that they cut Theo Riddick. They signed defensive lineman Mike Daniels, and he’ll be taking Riddick’s roster spot.

It’s unclear why the Lions are cutting Riddick, who is the only running back in the NFL with at least 300 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons.

Lions coach Matt Patricia, who made the announcement, declined to say why they cut Riddick, other than to indicate that it’s nothing specific that Riddick did wrong.

“We have all the respect in the world for what he’s done,” Patricia said.

The Lions have indicated that they want running backs who run between the tackles, and Riddick may not be a good fit for their offense this season. Riddick can contribute in the passing game, however, and he likely won’t be out of work for long.