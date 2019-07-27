Nick Caserio “honored and privileged” to be with the Patriots, not thinking about “hypotheticals”

Getty Images

The Patriots unexpectedly made director of player personnel Nick Caserio available to reporters on Saturday. Expectedly, Caserio fielded plenty of questions about Houston’s failed effort to hire him to be the team’s next G.M.

“I’d say I’m pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I’m in, to work for this organization,” Caserio said when asked to describe his feelings on the Texans abandoning the pursuit of Caserio after New England filed tampering charges. “It’s a great organization with a lot of great people. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I have each day to come to work and come into this building. We’ve got a lot of great people. I’m fortunate and honored to work with Bill [Belichick] on a day-to-day basis and a lot of other people in this organization. My job is really just to serve the people that are in this building and we’ve got a lot of great people. My focus is in trying to do the best that I can every day and be the best version of myself for this team and this organization and that’s what the focus is.”

Caserio adroitly evaded questions about the aftermath of the Patriots blocking him at least twice from interviewing elsewhere.

“I love being here, and right now we’re focused on trying to get the team ready for this season,” Caserio said. “I’m happy to be here and I love what I do on a day-to-day basis.”

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com asked Caserio to explain his level of disappointment at not having the chance to interview with the Texans. Again, Caserio didn’t bite.

“Yeah, right now, Tom, my focus is on this football team and that’s where it’s always going to be,” Caserio said.

Another attempt was made to get Caserio to fill the void for media members regarding the dynamics of the situation.

“Look, I’m in a great position,” Caserio said. “I’ve got a great opportunity each day to come in here and serve this team and this organization and I enjoy doing that and that’s what I’m excited to do. I’m going to continue to do that to the best of my ability.”

One last try. Caserio was asked whether, at some point when his contract with the Patriots expires, he’d be interested in working as a General Manager, with full control of a football operation.

“I’m not really focused on the hypotheticals,” Caserio said, channeling his long-time boss. “I’m focused on today, and honestly I’m focused on trying to be the best version of myself each and every day. Honestly, it’s more important for me — I mean, you guys see me after practice — to try and be the best husband, the best father to my kids. I get more joy out of that than anything else. Ultimately, that’s going to matter more than anything else. I’m blessed to be here. I enjoy every day. Each day is a new opportunity to try and improve and get better, and that’s what I’m focused on trying to do.”

There’s a clear disconnect between Caserio’s words and the reports and circumstances linking him to the Texans. Indeed, the Texans seem to be deliberately holding the G.M. job open for Caserio, whose contract expires after the 2020 draft.

That’s when hypotheticals may become actuals, and when Caserio may decide to shift his focus from loving the job he has to chasing the job he’d love.