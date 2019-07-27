Phillip Lindsay misses practice due to overzealous chiropractor

AP

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has recovered from a wrist injury. An apparent back issue knocked him out of pactice on Saturday.

“Phillip was getting a chiropractic treatment and the guy overdid it,” coach Vic Fangio told reporters before adding this with a laugh: “So to hell with chiropractors, let’s just play football.”

So, yes, the 60-year-old Fangio is destined to become one of the bright spots of the 2019 season. Indeed, there’s a chance the new Broncos coach will be having the time of his life.