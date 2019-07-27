Report: Derrick Henry is in a walking boot

Getty Images

The opening of training camp marks the official launch of #DelusionSZN. Within a few days, reality begins to set in, for more than a few teams.

In Tennessee, the first splash of cold water came from Taylor Lewan‘s PED violation. Now, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, running back Derrick Henry is in a walking boot.

On Friday, coach Mike Vrabel said the injury isn’t serious, describing Henry as “day to day.” On Saturday, Vrabel declined to provide an update, citing team policy.

The Titans have high hopes for Henry in 2019, especially after he exploded in the second half of the 2018 season.