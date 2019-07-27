Richie Incognito looking for “redemption”

AP

Richie Incognito has made a mess of things in previous stops. He’s hoping to make amends in Oakland.

The new Raiders guard — who will miss the first two games of this season because of a suspension for his latest off-field incident — told reporters he wants to change the way people think of him.

“It’s about redemption,” Incognito said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s about Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden and the entire Raiders organization giving me an opportunity, and I want to make it right. I want to make it positive for everybody. I want to contribute and be a team leader and I want to re-write the ending.”

That might be tough, simply because of the volume of problems in his past. From the bullying scandal in Miami to a disorderly conduct plea from his Arizona funeral home incident, Incognito has plenty to make up for.

He wasn’t sure he’d get another chance, so his gratitude to the Raiders seems real. He also said that being willing to seek help for his personal issues was a key for him.

“That path is being around the guys, being around football,” Incognito said. “It’s about being in a good state mentally, physically and emotionally and working toward a goal. It’s important to show up and be accountable every single day. I have my team around me.

“I have a lot of people who support me, inside and outside the organization. I have to stay close to them, but the biggest thing is being man enough to ask for help when I need it. For so many years I’ve tried to grit my teeth and work hard and grind through this. We’ve seen that I’ve had my setbacks and some dark days, but I’m focusing on positive days and building some momentum and rolling right into the season.”

Incognito knows that discussing his situation can be tough, since he said mental health issues have been “stigmatized.”

“It’s been well published that I’ve had my ups and downs,” he said. “I hope to grow into that role. I’m still working through it, so I’m not comfortable speaking on it right now, but it has been a long journey to get here. What I bring to the Raiders is the best version of myself. I’ve worked hard to get here and the Raiders have work hard to help me. I really want to make a positive of this. I really want to extend gratitude . . . to the entire Raiders organization, and I want to make it right.”

The Raiders could certainly use the on-the-field Incognito, to help shore up their offensive line. And if his words are followed by equivalent actions, he could use the support of the team to make even greater strides for himself.