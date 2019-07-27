Robert Griffin III suffers thumb injury

AP

The Ravens may be without their primary backup quarterback, at least for a little while.

Robert Griffin III banged his hand against a helmet during a practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Griffin said that he injured his thumb. He declined to comment on the severity of the injury.

Hensley adds that Griffin said he’s already had an X-ray, but that he’ll leave it to the team to announce the results of it.

Ryan Fink of the team’s official website adds that coach John Harbaugh said to “say a prayer” for Griffin.

Other than Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have only one other quarterback on the roster: Rookie Trace McSorley, whom the team intends to use as a jack of many trades. If Griffin is out for a while, they’ll need another quarterback to distribute the ball during practice and the preseason. With former 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman running the offense in Baltimore and given that the Ravens considered signing Colin Kaepernick a couple of years ago, it could make sense for the team to consider him.

But for the fact, of course, that the NFL’s teams have decided to shun Kaepernick in order to remind him and all future players that the owners, not the players, are in charge of the league.